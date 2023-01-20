The 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped when Mesa College came back from a 15-point third quarter deficit to win 78-75 in overtime Wednesday at Mesa.
The Mesa win puts the Thunderbirds, 14-3 overall, 9-1 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, in second place and drops Cochise (15-3, 8-2) to third.
Cochise took an 11-0 lead early and led 21-12 at the end of the first quarter and 36-26 at the half. The Apaches outscored the Thunderbirds 16-11 in the third, leading 52-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Mesa kicked its offense into gear in the fourth, outscoring Cochise 28-13.
Mesa’s Mackenzie Shivers made a layup and free throw to make it 63-65 with 39 seconds left. After Nia Boston missed a jump shot with six seconds left, Cochise’s Andjela Bigovic grabbed the rebound but was charged with a travel violation that gave Mesa a chance to tie or win.
In the final seconds, Mesa’s AnnMarie Batista missed a jump shot but Mykah Anderson got the offensive rebound and a last-second layup with 0.7 remaining to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Overtime remained a tight back-and-forth battle. With seven seconds left and the game tied at 75, Boston was fouled and made one of two free throws to give Mesa a one-point lead. After preventing Cochise from getting a game-winning shot in, Mesa was fouled again and made both free throws for a 78-75 lead with just four seconds left. The Apaches attempted a quick fast break but weren’t able to score.
Deja Jones led Cochise with a game high 21 points. Jessenia Lawson followed with 14, Chana Paxixe contributed 12 and Tatjana Tatar chipped in 10.
Cochise will be in Phoenix Saturday for a 4 p.m. ACCAC game with South Mountain Community College.
