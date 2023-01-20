The 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped when Mesa College came back from a 15-point third quarter deficit to win 78-75 in overtime Wednesday at Mesa.

The Mesa win puts the Thunderbirds, 14-3 overall, 9-1 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, in second place and drops Cochise (15-3, 8-2) to third.

