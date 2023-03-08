DOUGLAS − After losing to Cochise College twice during the regular season the Arizona Western College Matadors found a way to shut down the Apaches’ high-scoring offense in the Region 1 finals Monday at a packed Cochise Stronghold with a 71-62 win.

The win snapped Cochise’s 27-game winning streak, which had been the longest junior college winning streak in the nation after the College of Southern Idaho had its 29-game winning streak snapped March 2.

