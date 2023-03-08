DOUGLAS − After losing to Cochise College twice during the regular season the Arizona Western College Matadors found a way to shut down the Apaches’ high-scoring offense in the Region 1 finals Monday at a packed Cochise Stronghold with a 71-62 win.
The win snapped Cochise’s 27-game winning streak, which had been the longest junior college winning streak in the nation after the College of Southern Idaho had its 29-game winning streak snapped March 2.
It also ended Cochise’s two-year reign as defending Region 1 champion. Monday’s championship game was the third straight year the Apaches and Matadors had played for the Region 1 title. Arizona Western, winners of 11 straight, now heads to Utah to play Salt Lake Community College for the district title and an automatic berth in the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament March 20 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
After putting up impressive offensive numbers during the regular season the Apaches struggled in the postseason, scoring just four points in the first five minutes of the semifinal game with Mesa College on March 4, 10 points at the midway point of the first half and 29 points at the half.
In Monday’s championship game it appeared early on that things were back to normal as sophomore Oscar Cluff and Riley Parker scored the Apaches’ first five points.
Cochise led 11-7 five minutes into Monday’s game. Against Mesa the score was 4-4 at that point.
At the midway point of the first half Western led 15-13 and allowed the Apaches just eight points the remainder of the half, holding them to a season halftime low of 21 points for a 29-21 lead.
Cochise made a gallant effort to get back into the game in the second half narrowing a 33-23 deficit to 33-31 only to see the Matadors respond with three consecutive baskets to go back up by nine, 40-31.
Arizona Western led 48-36 at the midway point of the second half and had a 55-37 lead with just over eight minutes remaining. The Apaches narrowed the gap to 66-60 before Western won by nine.
Sophomore Tyreese Watson ended his Cochise College career scoring a game-high 27 points. Teammate and fellow sophomore Cluff followed with 10 and freshman Jordan Hernandez also contributed 10.
Cochise ends the year 29-3 overall, 22-0 in conference and has a slight chance of receiving one of the eight at-large bids to the NJCAA tournament.
