GLENDALE — A 13-run, 11th inning rally helped the Cochise College baseball team beat Glendale Community College Saturday snapping a three-game skid while also avoiding a doubleheader sweep to the Gauchos.
Glendale won game one 2-0.
In the second game, Cochise scored twice in the top of the second on a two run triple by Hernan Yanez taking a 2-0 lead. Glendale tied the game in the fifth and after nine innings the score remained deadlocked at 2-2 forcing it into extra innings.
The Apaches scored two runs in the top of the 10th taking a 4-2 lead. Glendale came back and tied the game in the bottom half of the 10th pushing the game to an 11th inning.
In the top of the 11th, Eduarny Martinez, Ethan Silcox, Aaron Marsh, Javier Gutierrez, Cameron Crotte, and Connor Caskenette all drove in runs for the Apaches who broke the game open sending 17 batters the plate who proceed to pound out six hits, and took advantage of two walks and an Glendale error and then held Gauchos scoreless in the bottom half of the inning coming away with the doubleheader split.
Joseph Sinclair, Jose Velasquez, Marco Ozuna, and Mason Piert all pitched for Cochise in this game, combining to allow Glendale four runs off eight hits while fanning 13 and walking three.
The Apaches had 10 hits this game. Javier Gutiderrez was 2 for 2 with 4 RBI’s, Yanez 2 for 4 with 2 RBI’s, Silcox 1 for 3 with 3 RBI’s and Marsh 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s.Crotte and Caskenette each made six plate appearances in the game going a combined 1 for 12 with 3 RBI’s. Gerardo Hernandez was 1 for 5 with an RBI.
In the first game Saturday, Treyjen Meza started the game on the mound for Cochise and went the distance striking out seven and walking one while allowing two runs off three hits to Glendale.
This game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Glendale scored two runs taking a 2-0 lead.
Cochise out hit Glendale 6-4. Caskenette hit 2 for 3 this game while Jimmy De Leon, Crotte and Martinez each were 1 for 3.
On Tuesday March 2 the Apaches dropped a doubleheader to Central Arizona College 3-1 and 7-3 which began the brief three-game skid.
Cochise, 10-6 overall, 3-3 in conference, has a four home game doubleheader series scheduled over the next two weeks beginning Tuesday when Scottsdale Community College comes to town. On Saturday,the Apaches will host Yavapai Community College.
