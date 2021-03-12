DOUGLAS — Two more Cochise College athletic teams have temporarily been sidelined by the coronavirus.
Bo Hall, athletic director at Cochise College, said Friday morning women’s soccer and women’s basketball have become the latest teams to have their seasons interrupted and as a result are on a 14-day hiatus that began Thursday.
The college’s rodeo team is away at a rodeo this weekend and will be tested for the coronavirus upon its return to campus. The baseball team has been tested for the coronavirus, and Hall was happy to report the tests to those athletes came back negative.
Men’s basketball was the first team on campus to have the season interrupted by COVID-19. The Apaches are scheduled to resume practice March 19 with a home game scheduled for March 20.
Hall would not elaborate if there was a positive test among the two teams recently impacted or if the hiatus is due to contact tracing. He emphasized any games that have been postponed will be rescheduled if possible.
“Cochise College is managing the situation by isolating all the team members,” he said.
Cochise baseball splits pair with Scottsdale
On Tuesday, the Cochise College baseball team split a doubleheader with Scottsdale Community College, losing the first game 10-9 before storming back in the second game to thump the Artichokes 20-3.
In the first game, Cochise had a 5-1 lead only to see Scottsdale score three runs over two innings, pulling within one at 5-4.
The Apaches countered with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth, increasing their lead to 8-4.
In the top of the seventh the Artichokes erupted for six runs, taking a 10-8 lead. Cochise scored once in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 10-9.
Nate Rohlicek, Jose Velasquez, Treyjen Meza and Mason Piert pitched for Cochise, combining to allow Scottsdale 10 runs off 12 hits while fanning nine and walking five.
The Apaches, meanwhile, had 13. Herman Yanez and Cameron Pehrson each went 2 for 3 while Cameron Crotte, Connor Caskenette and Makai Desoto each were 2 for 4.
In the second game, the Apaches used an 11-run third to extend what had been a 6-1 lead to 17-1.
The game was stopped after SCC batted in the top of the seventh on the 10-run mercy rule.
Ismail Pontiac started the game on the mound for Cochise and threw five innings, allowing three runs and three hits while walking three and striking out six to pick up the win. Piert threw two innings in relief.
Cochise had 18 hits and 19 RBIs this game.
Desoto, Ethan Silcox and Aaron Marsh each went 3 for 4 with Marsh and Desoto each having 5 RBIs. Caskenette went 2 for 4 and Javier Gutierrez was 3 for 5.
The Apaches 11-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, have two doubleheaders in Douglas scheduled this week.
Phoenix College comes to Douglas on Tuesday and Saturday the Apaches will host South Mountain.
Cochise women fall to Western
The Cochise College women’s basketball team lost to Arizona Western 42-35 Wednesday in Yuma.
The loss was the eighth straight for Cochise, 0-8, which continues to search for that first win.
Rebounding and turnovers were an issue throughout the game, according to Cochise coaches.
“We have to continue to find ways to carry over from practice to games and we will have success,” said Misty Opat, coach of the Cochise women.
Arizona Western led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter but then saw Cochise surge in the second and lead 21-18 at the half.
In the second half Cochise reverted back to single digit scoring with seven points in the third quarter and another seven in the fourth.
Taylor Salazar came off the bench to lead Cochise in scoring with nine points. India Perry followed with eight and Iyana Jenkins chipped in six.
