DOUGLAS — A 10-day layoff in between games seem to have little effect on the Cochise College Apaches who took to the court Tuesday night with fresh legs and showed no signs of rust in a 118-70 rout over the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters inside the Stronghold Gym.
Cochise jumped out to a 12-4 lead three and a half minutes into the game, saw the lead reduced to one at 21-20 at the midway point of the first half, and then proceeded to go on a 37-16 run finishing the half strong as sophomore Brian Rios’ 3-pointer in the closing seconds gave the Apaches a 58-36 lead at the intermission.
Cochise continued to pad its lead in the second half leading by 35, 77-42, five minutes into the half, and, 86-49, at the midway point.
Rios finished the night with a game high 23 points. Freshman Johnny Garcia came off the bench and poured in 22 points while fellow freshman Stephen Byard had 20 and Cochise County product Quay Lasua chipped in 13.
“It was really great to see our guys have so much success moving the ball on offense tonight,” Jerry Carrillo, coach of the Apaches said after the game. “We did a solid job of defending Eastern and then sprinting in transition thus allowing us to get open shots on the rim. I felt really good for Brian Rios as he just works so hard on his game and to see him have so much success tonight was great. Assistant Coach Derek Lane did a great job on the scouting report and really had our guys ready to play.”
Cochise, 2-1 in ACCAC play, 2-2 overall, has a rematch Saturday with Arizona Western at 4 p.m. in Stronghold Gym. Western beat Cochise by four several weeks ago in Yuma.
Women's basketball team falls to Eastern Arizona
The Cochise College women's basketball team suffered their third straight loss Tuesday and continue to work to give first year coach Misty Opat her first win at Cochise in what was a 69-63 loss to the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters.
When the same two teams met Feb. 6, Eastern won by 20.
Cochise led by two at the end of the first quarter and was down 30-29 at the half.
The Apaches outscored Eastern 21-17 in the third quarter to lead 50-47 but was outscored 22-13 in the fourth.
“It was a close battle that came down to the final minutes.” Opat said. “Eastern Arizona made a few plays down the stretch to pull away. I felt we took steps forward tonight. Unfortunately, we had too many missed layups that eventually cost us the game."
Tatjana Tatar led Cochise in scoring with 14 points. India Perry chipped in 13 points.
Next up for Cochise is a 2 p.m. game Saturday at home against Arizona Western. Western narrowly defeated Cochise, 79-77, when the two teams last played Feb. 2 in Yuma.
