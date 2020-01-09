The Cochise College men's basketball team went to 2-0 on the new year with a convincing 94-74 win vs. Chandler-Gilbert CC on Wednesday night. The win moves the Apaches to 11-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACCAC.
Cochise started the game fast, taking an 18-7 lead just five minutes into the game. Repeated dunks by Sophomore Naje Smith and Milan Szabo and multiple three's by Freshman Arion Lewis attributed to the early barrage of points that powered the Apaches to a 54-36 halftime lead.
The Coyotes would hang tough in the second half with an onslaught of three's themselves, eventually cutting the lead to six, 66-60. At that point, Cochise would go on a 15-2 run over the next four minutes to essentially put the game away.
Sophomore Naje Smith continued his impressive scoring streak by pumping in 35 points to go along with seven rebounds. Sophomore Damon Wall contributed 19 points and six assists while Freshman Arion Lewis had 16 points and five assists.
"Our staff thought we had great energy and focus for the majority of the game," Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. "The guys hung together when CGCC pulled within six and were able to get a win. We need to continue being energetic and playing for each other."
The Apaches shot almost 60% from the floor while only committing 12 turnovers.
The Apaches travel to South Mountain CC for a 4:00 p.m. tip-off on Saturday.