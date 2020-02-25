It was a busy weekend for Cochise College athletes. The baseball, men’s and women’s basketball teams were all in action over the weekend.
Cochise women’s basketball beats Glendale, 65-35Cochise College women’s basketball gained its 25th win of the season with a 30-point victory over Glendale College, 65-35. The Apaches outscored the Gauchos 23-5 in the 2nd quarter to take a 25-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Nikya Orange led the team in scoring with 13 points. Kayla Harris added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Apaches are ranked 5th in the country in scoring defense, allowing opponents only 53 points per game and have a season record of 25-4. This is the fourth season in a row that the Apaches have 25 or more wins.
Coach Laura Hughes said, “We had two great games this week on the defensive end, holding teams to 21 and 35 points. We take pride in being one of the better teams in the country on the defensive end.”
The Apaches celebrated Sophomore night Tuesday vs. Phoenix College in Douglas. Results were not available at press time.
Apaches’ win streak endsThe Cochise College men’s basketball team saw their winning streak end with a 68-62 loss Saturday at Glendale. The loss puts Cochise at 22-7 on the season and 16-5 in the ACCAC, tied for first place with Eastern Arizona.
The Apaches fell behind early on Saturday, but stayed in the fight for the rest of the game. Brief leads followed in the second half, but Cochise could not pull off the comeback.
A Cochise win during Tuesday’s game would award the Apaches the regular season ACCAC Championship and the right to host the Region I playoffs. A loss would most likely put Cochise in second place where they would host the Region I semi-finals and then wait and see the results of the other Region I semi-final game.
“Our effort was poor from the start. We made a big run to end the first half but could not pull off the win,” Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Now, we must go play on Tuesday with effort and enthusiasm to win a title.”
The Apaches hosted Phoenix College on Tuesday to close out the ACCAC regular season. Results of the game were not available by press time.
Cochise baseball split with GlendaleOn Saturday, Cochise baseball kicked off their conference home opener against Glendale Community College. In game one of the doubleheader, the Apaches turned the ball over to freshman RHP Nate Rohlicek for a start on the mound. Rohlicek was locked in throughout his whole start striking out ten Glendale hitters in five and two-thirds innings. Throughout his work on the mound, he allowed five hits and only one run, keeping the Apaches in the ball game with a chance to win.
Hits were hard to come by for the Apaches in game one, with the team only tallying three hits in the game, two of which came from freshman third basemen Cameron Pehrson. Sophomore RHP Kyle Morrison relived Rohlicek in the sixth inning, allowing one unearned run and no hits. Cochise pitching kept the Apaches in the game, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Glendale, who won game one, 2-0.
In game two of the doubleheader, Cochise sought a strong start from sophomore LHP Ryan Magdic. He got through five and a third innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run. Cochise got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning with a bases-loaded walk giving them the lead 1-0. A home run by Glendale would tie things up in the top of the fourth inning, but the Apaches answered back in the bottom half with a run of their own, making the score 2-1.
Freshman RHP Mason Piert relived Magdic in the sixth inning. Piert made it through one and two-thirds allowing just one hit and striking out four. The Apaches gave up the lead in the top do the eighth inning as Glendale scored two runs taking the lead 3-2. Cochise couldn’t manufacture a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Freshman RHP Adrian Aguilera pitched in the top of the ninth, striking out the first batter. Aguilera allowed one hit but delivered a huge double play to end the inning, giving the Apaches momentum at the bottom of the ninth.
Cochise got runners on first and third with no outs thanks to a leadoff single by Fernando Brazoban and a single by Steven Saunders that pushed Brazoban to third. Freshman Cameron Pehrson, who was hot all day, delivered a game-tying single up the middle making the game 3-3.
With runners on first and second, Wilfredo Matos dropped down a bunt for a hit that loaded the bases with no outs. Sophomore catcher Hernan Yanez battled at the plate with two strikes and eventually hit a single up the middle to walk it off for the Apaches, giving them the win 4-3.
Cochise faced Scottsdale Community College on Tuesday in Scottsdale. Results of the game were not available as of press time.
