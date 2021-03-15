DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apache baseball team recorded another doubleheader split Saturday, this time with Yavapai College out of Prescott.
Yavapai won game one Saturday 7-6 before Cochise routed them in the second game 17-4 using a 16-run third inning rally to blow the game open.
The split marks the third consecutive doubleheader Cochise has split with its opponent.
The first two innings of Saturday’s doubleheader was played amidst falling snow that wasn’t sticking to the ground but did make it challenging on the hitters who were trying to follow the baseball as it was released from the pitcher.
Cochise led 1-0 going into the top of the second when Yavapai belted a three-run homerun off Treyjan Meza, the starting pitcher for the Apaches. Yavapai would tack on another run before the inning was over, taking a 4-1 lead.
Down 6-1 going into the bottom of the fifth the Apaches rallied for three runs pulling within two at 6-4 as Connor Caskenette, Javier Gutierrez and Eduarny Martinez all scored for Cochise.
Yavapai led 7-4 going into the bottom half of the seventh when Cameron Crotte and Hernan Yanez each scored, pulling Cochise within one at 7-6. Ethan Silcox was on third base with the tying run when the final out was made ending the first game.
Meza was tagged with the loss. He pitched four innings, gave up five runs off five hits, walked five and struck out nine. Jose Velasquez pitched three innings in relief and gave up two runs off three hits, fanning two and walking six.
Cochise had eight hits this game. Silcox and Crotte each were 2 for 3 from the plate.
In the second game the Apaches did something they had done in one inning of each of the second game of the three previous doubleheaders and that was to have a double digit rally.
Against Glendale it came in the top of the 11th of the when Cochise rallied for 13 runs; against Scottsdale it was in the third inning when the Apaches rallied for 11 runs and against Yavapai, it was again in the third inning when Cochise erupted for 16 runs off five hits, several walks and a couple of wild pitches. Yanez belted a bases clearing triple this inning driving in three runs making the score 15-1.
After giving up a run to Yavapai in the top of the fourth Cochise responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a Makai Desoto solo home run.
Joseph Sinclair, Marco Ozuna and Mason Piert each pitched for Cochise this game, combining to allow Yavapai three runs off six hits, striking out 16 and walking five.
Despite scoring 17 runs the Apaches had just six hits this game but were also aided by 14 walks.Yanez was 2 for 4 with 4 RBI’s, Desoto 2 for 3 with 4 RBI’s, and Silcox and Caskenette each were 1 for 3 with Caskenette having 2 RBI’s.
At 12-8 overall, 5-5 in conference, the Apaches currently sit tied for fifth in the ACCAC with Mesa and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Central sits on top of the conference at 20-0 overall, 10-0 in conference. South Mountain, Yavapai and Glendale are all in a three-way tie for second.
Next up for Cochise is a Tuesday followed by a Saturday doubleheader with Phoenix and South Mountain. Both twin-bills will take place at the Cochise College Douglas campus.
