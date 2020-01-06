Energy. Emotion. Excitement. Those were the three keywords used all week in preparation for the first ACCAC game of 2020. For 40 minutes on Saturday, the Runnin’ Apaches showed those three things.
With huge attention to detail defensively, the Cochise College Men’s Basketball team forced a season-high of 26 turnovers and led from start to finish in a 105-55 romp at Tohono O’odham CC (TOCC).
Starting off the game with a 10-2 run, Cochise would slowly keep extending all half to lead 45-25 at the break. To start the second half, Cochise would go on an 11-0 run over the first four minutes prompting a Jegos timeout and essentially ending any chance of a comeback.
Sophomore Naje Smith had 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Apaches in both categories, while freshman Patrick Samoura would come two assists shy of a triple-double by posting 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Freshman Arion Lewis would chip in 19 points on 7-11 field goals.
“We discussed how we want to approach the rest of the season over the past week. For eight weeks, can we practice and play with energy, emotion, and excitement? Tonight our staff felt like our team accomplished that, and it showed on the scoreboard,” Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. “We need to continue to prepare and play with that focus over for the remainder of the season.”
Stat(s) of the Night: Cochise held TOCC to 28.3% field goal on the night.
Up Next: The Apaches return home to the Stronghold Gymnasium on the Douglas Campus to take on Chandler Gilbert CC on Wednesday, January 8, at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the game is free.