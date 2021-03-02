DOUGLAS — The Cochise College baseball team opened ACCAC conference play Saturday taking a doubleheader from Eastern Arizona College at the Douglas Campus.
Cochise won game one 13-2 in five innings and then battled back from a 5-1 deficit in game two to win 13-6.
Saturday’s game was also a homecoming of sorts for three Douglas Bulldogs who are currently playing for Eastern. Sophomore Haziel Pena pitched the third inning of game one for EAC and yielded three runs of one hit while walking five. David “Emiliano” Mata was the designated hitter for EAC in the second game. He hit 2 for 3, scored Eastern’s first run of the game and then scored again giving the Gila Monsters a 5-1 lead. Sophomore Giovanni Cervantes who also pitches for Eastern but is a late inning reliever, did not pitch in either game Saturday. Fans were not allowed to watch the three Bulldogs play in person because of the college’s no fans at all athletic events policy due to COVID-19.
While Saturday’s game was the Apaches 12th game of the season it was Eastern’s season opener.
In game one, Cochise had a 4-0 lead in the bottom half of the first before recording their first out of the inning. The Apaches followed that up with three more runs later in the inning to lead 7-0.
Cochise added three more runs in the second which was followed by another three run rally in the fourth giving the Apaches a 13-0 lead. Eastern scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth.
Treyjen Meza was the winning pitcher for Cochise, improving his record to 3-0 on the season. Meza went four innings, gave up no runs off five hits, fanned four and walked one. Angel Ortiz and Mason Piert each threw a combined inning in relief.
Cochise had seven hits this game. Ethan Silcox was 2 for 2 while Jimmy De Leon, Cameron Crotte, Aaron Marsh, Eduarny Martinez and Cameron Pehrson each had one hit.
In the second game Mata’s run for Eastern in the top of the second tied the game at 1-1. The Gila Monsters rallied for four runs in the top of the third as Mata’s run gave Eastern a 5-1 lead.
After scoring once in the bottom of the third making the score 5-2, the Apaches erupted for seven runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth taking an 11-5 lead.
Joseph Sinclair started the game on the mound for Cochise. He would pitch three innings, give up five runs off seven hits, fan five and walk one.
Jose Velasquez threw four and third innings in relief allowing one run off five hits while fanning one and walking three. He would get the win improving his pitching record to 3-0 on the season. Marco Ozuna would pitch the final inning and two thirds in relief.
Cochise had 16 hits this game. Silcox was 4 for 4 with two RBI’s; Marsh 3 for 3, Connor Caskenette was 3 for 5 and Makai Desoto was 2 for 5.
Cochise, 9-3 overall, 2-0 in conference, has a home doubleheader Tuesday with Central Arizona College, 12-0 overall, 2-0 in conference and coming off a sweep over Paradise Valley Community College. On Saturday the Apaches are at Glendale.
