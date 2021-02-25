Signal Peak, Ariz. — The Cochise College Apaches extended their current win streak to four games Tuesday following a thrilling 94-88 overtime win over Central Arizona College.
Cochise jumped out to a 37-30 lead at halftime and led by as many as 16 points in the second half.
The Vaqueros outplayed Cochise the last 10 minutes of the second half and tied the score 75-75 as time expired forcing overtime.
Freshman Stephen Byard dominated the overtime period scoring 11 points in the five minute overtime period.
Byard led Cochise with a game high 36 points and had 11 rebounds in what his coaches are calling “a huge game for the standout freshman.” Sophomore Jalun Trent added 10 points and had six assists, while sophomore Patrick Samoura continued his strong play with 11 rebounds in the Apache win.
“Our guys really did a great job of digging deep and finding a way to win tonight. Central Arizona outplayed us the last half of the second half and to their credit made plays,” Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo said. “But our guys believed in themselves in the overtime period and Byard was very effective at the rim. It was a very good road win while battling adversity.”
The Apaches are now 4-1 in ACCAC play and 4-2 overall and all alone on top of the conference. Arizona Western, 6-2, currently sits in second place. Cochise was scheduled to play Pima in Tucson on Saturday. That game has been cancelled for the time being. Cochise will now be back in action on Tuesday March 2 on the road at ACCAC rival Eastern Arizona College for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Apache women fall to CAC 70-54
The Cochise College women took a step back with a 70-54 loss to Central Arizona College Tuesday.
Cochise started the game flat and would have to dig themselves out a hole. At halftime Central Arizona only had an eight point lead. They would start the third quarter out strong and bury Cochise in an even deeper hole. Foul trouble would also put this game out of reach for Cochise College.
Both Iyana Jenkins and India Perry fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Central Arizona was led by Denali Hughes with 21 points. Cochise College was led by Taylor Salazar with 17 points. Cochise has a small break and will be back in action on March 2 against Eastern Arizona College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.