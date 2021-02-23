DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches chalked up their third straight win Saturday and also avenged an earlier four-point loss, beating the 18th ranked Arizona Western College Matadors from Yuma 82-72 in Stronghold Gym.
Cochise led this game from start to finish. Brian Rios opened the game drilling a three for the Apaches who proceeded to increase its lead to 19-6 at the midway point of the first half.
Western drilled back-to-back three’s pulling within seven at 19-12. Kalep Crane’s bucket five minutes later gave the Apaches a 31-16 lead. Cochise would lead 42-29 at the intermission.
Rios’ three in the second half gave the Apaches a 63-42 lead their largest lead of the night. Western clawed its way back to within six at 78-72 with two minutes remaining but failed to score a bucket the remainder of the game as Cochise scored back to back buckets coming away with a 10-point win.
Cochise again was bolstered by a very well balanced offensive scoring attack. Freshman, Stephen Byard led the Apaches with 18 points and eight rebounds. Rios poured in 16 points, with 15 coming from beyond the arch. Fellow sophomore Patrick Samora continued his strong all around play with 15 rebounds and nine points. Freshmen Johnny Garcia and Crane chipped in 11 and 10 points off the bench respectively.
“Again, as a staff we cannot express how fun it is to work with this group of guys,” Jerry Carrillo, head coach of the Apaches said after the win. “We are just so excited to be playing after so much time off due to COVID. I really think our guys are working very hard in practice to prepare for competition. Our defensive effort in the first half was excellent as we were able to get stops and push the ball in transition. Again, Patrick Samoura may be the best ‘glue’ guy in NJCAA basketball as he again tallied 15 rebounds and just did so many ‘little things’ to help us win.”
Cochise, 3-2 overall, 3-1 in ACCAC play, sits on top of the conference tied with Arizona Western.
CC women still looking for first win
The Cochise College women’s basketball team continues to look for its first win of the season after suffering its fourth straight loss Saturday falling 53-42 to Arizona Western in the Stronghold Gym.
Tatjana Tatar’s baskets early in the game gave Cochise a 9-2 lead. Cornina Suarez Tudela’s basket moments later increased the score to 11-2.
Cochise led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter Taylor Salazar’s back to back buckets gave the Apaches a 24-9 lead, their largest of the night.
Western closed out the quarter with a 5-0 run pulling within 10, 24-14, at the intermission.
Cochise, who scored 15 points as a team in the first quarter, and nine in the second would be outscored 39-18 by Western the second half as the Matadors handed the Apaches their fourth straight loss.
Stats from the game for the Cochise women, 0-4, were not posted on the ACCAC website by the Cochise College coaches.
The Apache men and women are scheduled to play at Central Arizona College this Tuesday. Saturday’s game at Pima College is once again postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Apaches next home game will be March 5 when they host EAC in a 5:30 p.m. game for the women followed by the 7:30 p.m. mens game.
