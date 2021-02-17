DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches kicked off their baseball season earlier this month winning four of its first six games.
The Apaches hosted Community Christian College of Redlands, Calif. Feb. 8-9 winning all four games by scores of 12-6, 15-0, 20-1 and 20-5.
This past weekend the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos, located in Roswell were in Douglas and took a doubleheader from Cochise 4-0 and 6-5 improving their record to 6-0 on the young season.
The Cochise pitching staff recorded 26 strikeouts in the two games Saturday frustrating the Bronco offense.
In the first game, NMMI scored three runs in the first inning and one in the fifth taking a 4-0 lead.
Three Bronco pitchers combined for a six hit, seven inning shutout.
Eduarny Martinez, Aaron Marsh, Cameron Crotte, Makai Desoto, and Gerardo Martinez each had one hit for the Apaches.
Joseph Sinclair began the game on the mound and was pulled after two innings getting tagged for three runs all off a homerun off two hits while fanning three and walking one.
Nate Rohlicek threw the third, fourth and fifth innings in relief allowing one run off one hit while fanning five and walking one. Treyjan Maza closed out the game throwing the final two innings, allowing no runs off no hits.
After both teams combined for no errors in game one that all changed in game two as Cochise and NMMI combined for 11 errors. Two of those errors late in the game proved to be costly as the Apaches lost the lead and eventually the game.
Following a scoreless first three innings of play Cochise got going in the bottom half of the fourth scoring three runs taking a 3-0 lead. Ethan Silcox’s run in the fifth increased the Apaches lead to 4-0.
Cochise’s pitchers had a no-hitter going into the top of the seventh when reliever Angel Ortiz was tagged for three unearned runs off two hits in just two-thirds of an inning as the Broncos pulled within one.
Silcox’s run in the bottom half of the seventh pushed the Apaches lead back up to two at 5-3.
NMMI tied the game in the top of the eighth before capitalizing on an error in top of the ninth taking a 6-5 lead.
Cochise had eight hits this game. Silcox was 4-for-5 with three runs scored; Fernando Brazoban and Cameron Pehrson both were 1 for 4 while Martinez and Jimmy De Leon each were 1 for 5.
Ismael Pontiac began the game on the mound for Cochise and threw three shutout innings while fanning six and failing to yield a walk. Jose Velasquez threw three innings in relief fanning two and failing to yield a walk. Following a brief appearance by Ortiz, Marco Ozuna entered the game and went one and third innings allowing two runs off three hits. Mason Piert threw the ninth and yielded an unearned run off no hits getting tagged with the loss.
Cochise, 4-2, will host Utah State Eastern College in a four-game series this Friday and Saturday. Game times are 12 and 3 p.m. each day. Fans are not being allowed to attend the games in person. They can however watch the home games through the Cochise College Athletics website or the Cochise College YouTube channel.
