DOUGLAS — After splitting the last four doubleheaders, the Cochise College Apaches managed to score enough runs to take a series from Phoenix College on Tuesday winning game one 7-4 and game two 18-8 in seven innings.
In game one a two-run home run by Phoenix College in the top of the first gave the Bears a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the second the Apaches tied the score at 2-2 when Eduarny Martinez tripled on a 0-2 count, driving in both runs.
Cochise put up four runs in the fourth one of those runs coming on a solo home run by Connor Caskenette.
Cameron Crotte’s single drove in two runs and Ethan Silcox grounded out, scoring a run.
The Apaches added another in the fifth increasing their lead to 7-2. Phoenix scored twice in the top of the seventh pulling within three.
Nate Rohlicek was the winning pitcher for Cochise, lasting 5 and 1/3 innings on the mound where he allowed Phoenix two runs off five hits while fanning six and walking three.
Marco Ozuna threw an inning and two-thirds in relief allowing Phoenix College two runs off three hits while fanning two and walking two.
Cochise had eight hits this game. Caskenette, Martinez and Hernan Yanez each were 2 for 3 with Caskenette and Martinez each having 2 RBI’s. Crotte was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s and Javier Gutierrez 1 for 2.
The second game was a sea-saw battle for the first four innings as both teams battled for the lead. The Apaches scored 16 of their 18 runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings eventually coming away with a seven inning, mercy rule win.
Just like the first game Phoenix again took an early lead scoring three runs in the top of the first inning all of which came on a three-run home run.
Cochise cut the lead to 3-2 going into the top of the third when the Bears added two more runs padding their lead to 5-2.
The Apaches rallied for five runs in the bottom half of the inning taking a 7-5 lead. Phoenix tied the game at 7-7 in the top of the fourth only to see Cochise take the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth when the Apaches rallied for four runs as Crotte had a 2 RBI single this inning and Ethan Silcox had an RBI fielder’s choice giving Cochise an 11-7 lead.
Cochise tacked on another five runs in the fifth followed by two more in the sixth taking an 18-7 lead.
Ismail Pontiac started the game on the mound for Cochise and went three innings giving up seven runs off 10 hits while fanning three and failing to allow a walk. Jose Velasquez threw four innings in relief and ended up picking up the win allowing Phoenix one run off three hits while fanning six and walking one.
Cochise outhit Phoenix College 14-13 this game. Martinez hit 2 for 3 this game and had 4 RBI’s, Yanez was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Aaron Marsh and Makai Desoto each were 2 for 5 with Desoto having an RBI, Crotte was 1 for 4 with 3 RBI’s and Silcox had 3 RBI’s despite going 0-5 at the plate.
Cochise, 14-8 overall, 7-5 in conference, hosts second place South Mountain Community College, 12-4 overall, 9-3 in conference, Saturday at Cochise in what will conclude a four-game home stand for the Apaches who will then be on the road twice next week for two separate doubleheaders.
