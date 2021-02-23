DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches took three of four games from Utah State University Eastern last weekend at Cochise College’s Douglas Campus.
The Apaches won Games One and Two on Friday 6-2 and 10-8; won Game Three on Saturday 3-2; and lost Game Four Saturday 10-9, rallying from a 10-2 deficit with seven runs in the last two innings only to come up short.
In the first game of the series, which was a seven innings, Cochise used a two-run first inning and added a run in the second to take a 3-0 lead. The Apaches doubled their lead, scoring three runs in the fourth for a 6-0 lead. USUE scored its two runs in the top of the sixth.
Treyjen Meza was the winning pitcher for Cochise, going five innings and giving up no runs and two hits while fanning seven and walking two. Matt Maloney and Marco Ozuna each pitched one inning in relief.
Jimmy De Leon went 3-for-4 while Hernan Yanez and Connor Caskenette each were 2-for-3.
In the second game, Cochise scored four runs in the bottom of the first for a 4-1 lead and added another run in the second.
Cochise had a 7-3 lead going into the top of the eighth when USUE rallied for five runs for an 8-7 lead. The Apaches came back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and hung on for the win.
Joseph Sinclair, Angel Ortiz and Jose Velasquez each pitched for Cochise. Velasquez threw 2⅔ innings in relief and picked up the win. The three pitchers combined to allow USUE eight runs off six hits while fanning seven and walking five.
Ethan Silcox was 3-for 3-for Cochise. Makai Desoto was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
The first game on Saturday was a fairly quick seven-inning game that was finished in just over 90 minutes.
Tied at 1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Apaches scored a run to go up 2-1. Cochise added a run in the sixth that gave it a 3-1 lead and proved to be the difference.
Nate Rohlicek was the winning pitcher for Cochise, improving his record to 2-0. Rohlicek went six innings and allowed one run and five hits while fanning nine and walking two. Ozuna pitched the seventh and final inning, picking up the save.
Game Four of the series saw Cochise get off to a slow start as USUE, aided by home runs by three different players, jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led 10-2 going into the bottom of the eighth. Cochise put together a three-run rally in the bottom half of the eighth making the score 10-5 and then followed that up with four runs in the bottom of the ninth, almost pulling off the comeback.
Cochise used four pitchers this game. Ismail Pontiac started the game and went three innings before being replaced by Mason Piert, Adrian Aguilera and Ortiz, who all threw two innings in relief. The four pitchers combined to allow 10 runs and 12 hits while striking out seven and walking nine. All 10 of USUS’s runs were earned as Cochise had just one error this game.
Desoto was 4-for-4 for Cochise while Crotte was 2-for-4 and Silcox, De Leon and Cameron Pehrson each were 2-for-5.
Cochise, 7-3 overall, kicks off ACCAC play Saturday hosting Eastern Arizona College in a noon doubleheader. EAC has three Douglas Bulldogs on its roster: Emiliano Mata, Giovanni Cervantes and Alan Gil.
