On Tuesday, February 25, the Apaches traveled to Scottsdale for a doubleheader against Scottsdale Community College. In the first game of a doubleheader, Freshman RHP Treyjan Meza started on the mound for the Apaches. Meza was locked in throwing a complete game, allowing one run on three hits that resulted in a win for the Apaches. Scottsdale played as an offensive graveyard with winds of 15-20 mph blowing. Cochise let up a run in the first inning but managed to push a run across in the sixth and seventh inning to steal a 2-1 victory in game one.
The Apaches scored in the sixth inning due to a double by Nate Rohlicek that scored Fernando Brazoban. Rohlicek led the Apaches with two hits in game one. At the top of the seventh inning, Sophomore Steven Saunders drilled a double in the gap that scored Hernan Yanez, giving the Apaches the lead 2-1. Cochise held on for the win thanks to Treyjan Meza, finishing what he started on the mound.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Apaches’ Joseph Sinclair dominated over six and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits, no runs, and striking out three Scottsdale hitters. Scottsdale pushed across three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, breaking up a 0-0 tie throught seven innings.
Cochise loaded the bases at the top of the ninth inning with no outs and managed to push one run across. The Apaches weren’t able to capitalize on a bases-loaded situation and took the loss to Scottsdale 3-1. Cochise travels to Prescott to take on Yavapai on Saturday.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics