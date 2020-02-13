Cochise set the tone from the get-go jumping out to a 27-15 lead after the first quarter. Defensive takeaways fueled the Cochise offense as Tohono O'odham Community College could not handle the hot outside shooting and speed of the Apaches. The Apaches held Tohono to seven points and five points in the second and third quarters. Raena Suggs and Sharmayne Finley led all scorers, both with 18 points. Janessa Johnson chipped in with 12 points. Christina Thames added ten rebounds for the night.
Women’s basketball is now 22-4 overall and continues to work towards securing the second seed for the playoffs.
Coach Laura Hughes said, “Tonight was a great overall team effort. We shot the ball really well and dominated the boards. Hopefully, we can continue to shoot the ball like we did tonight and continue to improve every game.”
The Apaches travel to Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Cochise men extend winning streak.
Cochise started slow, used a 16-6 run in the middle of the first half to blow the game open, and cruised to a 101-60 win and, in the process, completed the season sweep of Tohono O'odham Community College. The win moves Cochise to 20-6 on the year and 14-4 in ACCAC play. The Apaches currently sit alone in first place in the ACCAC with four games to go.
A 10-8 deficit turned into a 12-10 advantage with 12 minutes to go in the half. Cochise never trailed again. Later in the half, a 16-6 run carried the Apaches to a 45-28 halftime lead.
The second half started with both teams trading baskets for the first three minutes. Freshman QuayShawn Gentry came into the game and provided a huge spark by going on a 5-0 run by himself. A breakaway dunk followed by a three prompted a TOCC timeout. From there, Cochise would pull away with multiple defensive stops and transition baskets.
Cochise would see five players in double figures led by Sophomores Damon Wall, and Naje Smith with 23 points apiece, Freshman Patrick Samoura, and Kyle Moore would chip in with 13, and Sophomore Milan Szabo would finish with 12.
Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said, "Tonight was a slow start, but we stayed after them and forced a lot of turnovers which led to a lot of points. We need to continue to push the pace offensively while limiting teams to one-stop. With four games to go, we need to continue to improve to win an ACCAC championship."
Cochise forced 34 turnovers on the night.
The Apaches take to the road to look for the season sweep of Chandler-Gilbert. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m.
Submitted by Cochise County Athletics