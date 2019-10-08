Cochise College's Guzman and Azarias recognized by ACCAC

DOUGLAS — This week two players on the Cochise College women's soccer team were recognized by the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) for their strong efforts. Freshman Brianna Guzman from Douglas was voted Goalkeeper of the Week with 15 saves in two games. Guzman has helped the Apache women's soccer team stay undefeated in the conference. Freshman Maria Azarias from Brazil was voted Player of the Week with six shots on goal, one assist and two goals in two games.
Submitted by Sharrina Cook-General, media coordinator for Cochise College