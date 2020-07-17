DOUGLAS — The 2019-20 All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards were announced Friday by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and 15 Cochise College student-athletes were honored.
Patrick Samoura and Milan Szabo from the Czech Republic are forwards for the men’s basketball team and were selected among 2,427 student-athletes who met the standard for Superior Academic Achievement, awarded to those with a 4.0 GPA.
“We are very proud of all of our student-athletes,” said men’s basketball head coach Jerry Carrillo. “It’s a great tribute to their hard work and our programs. These student-athletes did so well in the classroom while winning a second straight ACCAC Championship during a global pandemic and despite having to depart campus.”
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPAPatrick Samoura Cochise College Basketball (Men) Freshman
Milan Szabo Cochise College Basketball (Men) Sophomore
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPAZaylan Aleman Cochise College Baseball Sophomore
Rebecca Leveque Cochise College Basketball (Women) Freshman
Rafaela Oliveira de Silva Cochise College Soccer (Women) Freshman
Sharon Preci Cochise College Basketball (Women) Freshman
Taylor Salazar Cochise College Basketball (Women) Freshman
Steven Saunders Cochise College Baseball Sophomore
Starr Walker Cochise College Basketball (Women) Freshman
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPABrianna Guzman Cochise College Soccer (Women) Freshman
Arion Lewis Cochise College Basketball (Men) Freshman
Kyle Morrison Cochise College Baseball Sophomore
Nikaya Orange Cochise College Basketball (Women) Freshman
Ismail Pontiac Cochise College Baseball Freshman
Joseph Sinclair Cochise College Baseball Freshman
“Congratulations to the 15 student-athletes that earned NJCAA All-Academic Team. These awards show excellence in the classroom and their respective sports,” said athletic director Bo Hall. “We are honored to have individuals, teams, and programs that continue to reach, the highest standards in the classroom and it is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”