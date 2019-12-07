On Wednesday, the Apaches traveled to Yuma to take on the Matadors of Arizona Western College. The Apaches came out strong taking a 24-7 first-quarter lead. The Apaches would outscore the Matadors in three out of the four quarters to take a 63-50 victory. Sophomore guard Raena Suggs led the Apaches with 14 points and four rebounds.
Freshman guard Sharmayne Finley with 12 points and five rebounds. The Apaches move to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play after suffering the team’s first loss in the season on the road to Central Arizona College.
Coach Laura Hughes said, “It is always good to get a win over another Division 1 opponent, especially a road win. We focused on attacking their zone for the last couple of days, and the players executed what we worked on.”
The women’s basketball traveled to Thatcher to take on Eastern Arizona College on Saturday.