On Saturday, Cochise College women’s basketball traveled to Phoenix to take on the South Mountain Cougars.
The Apaches controlled the game from start to finish. After the first quarter, the Apaches held a six-point lead of 19-13.
The Apaches would then outscore the Cougars 25-5 in the second quarter, taking a 44-18 lead going into halftime.
The Apaches would also control the second half by outscoring the Cougars 37-21, resulting in an 81-39 victory.
The Apaches finished the game with 23 assists and 50 rebounds.
Freshman center Christina Thames notched a double-double, scoring 10 points and snaring 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Vinisha Sherrod led the team in scoring with 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds. The Apaches have now won six games in a row and are 14-3 overall.
“We did a good job being consistent throughout the game with our energy and effort,” Coach Laura Hughes said. “This has been a focus of ours since returning from winter break, and the team is responding.”
Next up:
Women’s basketball takes on Glendale College at home on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics