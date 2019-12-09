Coming off a road loss to Arizona Western College, the Apaches put together a solid all-around game, beating the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 89-79 on their home court. The win moved Cochise to 8-3 on the season and 3-2 in ACCAC play.
The game started slowly, as both teams attempted to feel each other out. Cochise held a 7-6 lead when Eastern Arizona College (EAC) would go on a 10-0 run to take a 16-7 advantage. The Apaches countered right back with an 11-2 run of their own to knot the game up at 18. From that point, Cochise would outscore EAC 25-16 to take a commanding 43-34 lead into halftime.
The second half was very similar to the first. EAC would chip away, and then the Apaches would step on the gas. With about 8 minutes to go, EAC hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 61-55, but that was as close as they would get.
Cochise would answer with a 3 of their own on the very next possession by freshman Patrick Samoura and finished the game off from there.
Cochise was led by sophomores Damon Wall with 20 points and six assists and Naje Smith with 19 points and eight rebounds. Samoura finished with 13 points with nine points scored from beyond the 3-point line. Freshman Kyle Moore had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench. Moore provided a huge spark in the second half.
"Tonight, our guys listened to, believed in, and executed our game plan. They never panicked. They stuck together. That was a great win on another team's court," said Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo. "We have one more before the break with a home game vs. Mesa. We need to lock in, have two good practices, a game-day workout, and be ready on Wednesday night."
Stat of the Night:
Cochise held EAC to 29 percent from the 3-point line.
Up Next:
The Apaches return home to the Stronghold Gymnasium on the Douglas Campus to take on Mesa Community College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics