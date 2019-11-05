The Cochise College men’s basketball team turned up the heat on Monday night at the Stronghold Gymnasium, and Taylor Made Prep felt the effects as the Apaches would run away from them for a 111-65 victory.
Coming off a 2-0 weekend to start the season, Cochise was playing its third game in four days but showed no effects as the Apaches led 24-13 midway through the first half by playing an extremely sound team defense and pushing the pace on offense. Taylor Made would make a run to cut the lead to three with three minutes to go, but the Apaches would respond with an 8-0 run to close the first half and take a 45-34 lead into the break.
The second half would start the same way the first half ended with Cochise flying all over the court on the defensive end to continue their run. Contested shots and defensive rebounds led to transition baskets over the first six minutes of the second half allowing the Apaches to stretch and 11 point halftime lead to 67-41 advantage with just over 13 minutes remaining in the contest. From that point on, Taylor Made would get no closer than 24 points, and the Apaches would end the night 3-0.
Six Apaches ended the night in double-figures. Freshman Arion Lewis continued the hot start to the season finishing with 20 points. Sophomore Damon Wall played a large part in the night’s success as he was constantly harassing the Taylor Made guards while also chipping in 16 points. Freshman Quayshauwn Gentry and Kyle Moore followed with 13 and 11 points respectively while sophomore captains Milan Szabo (12 points) and Naje Smith (10 points) rounded out the scoring.
Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said, “This was a great test for us. Taylor Made had the lead at halftime last Friday night at Eastern Arizona College, so we knew we had a quality team to go against. I thought our defensive effort was outstanding from start to finish. For us to be successful, we have to guard like that night in and night out.”
The Apaches held Taylor Made to just 34% shooting on the night. After three games, the Apaches rank in the top ten in the nation scoring 120 points per game.
The Apaches host Planet Athlete Academy on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Stronghold Gymnasium on the Douglas Campus. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.