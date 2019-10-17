Cochise shines at Mesalands rodeo

The Cochise College men’s and women’s rodeo team took third at the Mesalands rodeo on Oct. 11-12.
In the women’s all-around, Cochise’s Alexis Manley placed second. Manley won the buckle for winning goat tying with a score of 14.4 seconds. Hope Luttrell received her buckle and free boots for winning the breakaway roping event.
Also scoring for the Cochise women were Jill Donnelly tie for first in goat tying with a close score of 14.7 seconds. Catherine Clayton placed fifth in goat tying. Maddee Doerr, eighth in goat tying.
For the men, Stuart Wright finished first, receiving his buckle and living up to the family tradition of saddle bronc riding. Sherrick Sanborn took sixth in tie down roping and second in steer wrestling. Ka’oahu Haalilio and Ot Edwards scored a 10.8 in the team roping event.
At the end of the fall season, the Cochise women are second in the Grand Canyon Region, just ahead of Central Arizona College, and the Cochise men are third overall. The Apaches return to competition in the spring.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics