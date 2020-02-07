On Wednesday, February 5, Apache baseball played their home-opening series against Northeastern Colorado Junior College. Freshman RHP Mason Piert threw four good innings allowing only three hits and one run while striking out six. Out of relief was Adrian Aguilera, from Sierra Vista, who continued to throw well in the relief role his previous appearances. Aguilera threw three innings and allowed one run on three hits.
Both freshman pitchers gave the Apaches a chance to win and had encouraging outings in a narrow loss where offense never got it going. Sophomore Ryan Magdic led Cochise with two hits in his three at-bats. The lone RBI for the Apaches came in a single in the first inning from freshman OF Sean Cooper. Northeastern added a run of their own to tie it up in the second inning. A single in the fifth inning gave northeastern a 2-1 lead. Cochise couldn’t answer back and took the loss in the first game of the doubleheader.
In game 2 of the doubleheader, the Apache offense didn’t waste time taking the lead with a two-run single from sophomore Alex Stinnett in the first inning. Freshman LHP Ismail Pontiac started in the mound lasting two and a third innings allowing three hits and two runs. Cochise would add another run in the bottom of the second but gave two back in the third, making it 3-2. Each team scored in the fourth inning, Cochise still on top until northeastern added two more runs giving them the lead 5-4.
Sophomore Jimmy De Leon continued to have clutch moments when he scored Ryan Magdic on a single in the bottom of the sixth to tie it at five. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Kevin Ortega was the fourth guy out of the pen behind Zaylan Aleman from Douglas and Marco Ozuna from Casa Grande, who kept the Apaches in the game. Ortega had a clean inning with a clutch double play to end the inning. Cochise eventually scored in the bottom of the seventh inning on a walk-off line drive to right field by freshman Cameron Pehrson that scored Steven Saunders from Sierra Vista.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics