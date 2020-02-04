After suffering their first loss of the year, the Cochise College women’s basketball team bounced back with a 66-55 win over Arizona Western. After holding a one-point lead at half time, the Apaches outscored Western 17-11 in the third quarter and held on for the 11 point victory. Raena Suggs led the Apaches with 20 points. Sophomores Kayla Harris and Janessa Johnson also added 14 points each.
The Apaches are now 19-4 on the season and have won 11 of their last 12 games.
“Anytime our team gets a win over a D1 opponent in the conference, it is a good win. We continue to focus on one game at a time and getting in a good position for the playoffs,” Coach Laura Hughes said.
The Apaches take on Eastern Arizona Wednesday in Douglas, Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm.
Men’s team gets 5th straight winThere is nothing better than winning Saturday night’s game in the Stronghold Gymnasium vs. Arizona Western. Cochise won with a score of 76-66 in a game where the Apaches led for 38 of a possible 40 minutes. The win puts Cochise on a five-game winning streak and allows them to hold on to second place in the ACCAC with a 17-6 overall record and 11-4 in the ACCAC.
Cochise started with a 4-0 lead after the first four minutes and continued to lead throughout the first half. As half time ended, the score was tied at 35.
Sophomore Naje Smith scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. Late in the game, Smith scored with two jumpers and went five of six from the free-throw line, which sealed the win.
Other players contributed to the overall score. Sophomore Milan Szabo has played well as of late, and had nine points and six rebounds. Freshman Kyle Moore provided massive amounts of energy off the bench. At the same time, the All Philadelphia backcourt of Damon Wall and Arion Lewis continued to provide scoring and shot-making ability.
“Our players stepped up and protected their home court,” Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. “While our defense was OK at times tonight, we were having some problems scoring early. In the second half, we were able to open it up a little bit more and pull away for the win.”
The Apaches host Eastern Arizona College at the Stronghold on Wednesday, February 5, in a showdown of the top two teams in the ACCAC. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There is no admission fee.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics