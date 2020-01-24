On Wednesday, the Apaches traveled to Tucson, AZ to take on the Aztecs of Pima Community College. The Lady Apaches came out strong, taking a 34-12 first-half lead and holding Pima College to its lowest total in half this year. The Aztecs would keep the game close and outscore the Apaches in the second half 35-48. The contest ended in a 69-60 victory for the Apaches.
Sophomore guard Raena Suggs led the Apaches with 18 points and six steals and freshman guard Sharmayne Finley with 14 points. The Apaches have won 9 games in a row and continue to be undefeated since the new year with an overall record of 17-3.
"I was happy how we started the game with a 20 point lead at the half. However, we have to keep working to put teams away for 40 minutes. Pima is always a tough game, and it's a good road win for our team," Coach Laura Hughes said.
The team traveled to Scottsdale to take on Scottsdale Community College on Saturday, after the Herald/Review went to press.
Cochise men earn season split with Pima
The Cochise College men's basketball team got the season split with Pima CC on Wednesday night by winning 111-94 at the Aztec Gymnasium in Tucson, AZ. With the win, the Apaches move to 14-6 on the season and 8-4 in the ACCAC.
The first half of Wednesday's game saw Pima race out to a lead which they held until thirty seconds left in the first half. Naje Smith would score two of his game-high 27 points to give Cochise their early lead of the game at 55-53 before Pima would hit two free throws with two seconds left to go in tied 55 all at halftime.
The second half was a different story. Cochise would run off 13 straight points in the first three minutes and twenty seconds and never come close to trailing again. A Milan Szabo dunk with a little over a minute remaining would seal the win for the Apaches.
The Apaches got a very balanced scoring attack with six Apaches in double figures. Naje Smith and Milan Szabo would both come away with double-doubles with Smith going for 27 points and 11 rebounds while Szabo chipped in 20 points and 11 rebounds.
"The first half was as fast of a pace as we have played all year. Even though we were tied, we had more made baskets than Pima and knew if we could get some stops we would be set up to win," Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. "To start the second half, our guys tried hard to get deflections and disrupt Pima's offense, and it led to that 13-0 run. That was a fun game for the players to play in, and hopefully, we can continue to play that style."
The Apaches outrebounded the Aztecs 40-23 for the night.
The Apaches traveled to Scottsdale CC on Saturday, after the Herald/Review went to press.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics