The Cochise College women’s basketball team got a big win over Division 1 rival Eastern Arizona Wednesday night, 66-57. Eastern Arizona led 10-8 after the first quarter. However, Cochise outscored Eastern by 10 in the second quarter. Two of the top defensive teams in the conference battled for the rest of the game to put points on the board. Cochise outscored Eastern 22-16 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The win puts Cochise two games ahead of Eastern for the #2 seed in the playoffs with six games left to play.
Vinisha Sherrod led all scoring with 18 points. Raena Suggs and Janessa Johnson each chipped in with 12 points apiece. The Apaches are now 20-4 on the season.
Coach Laura Hughes said, “We knew it would be a low scoring game. They are a great defensive team. Our team did a great job of executing the game plan and holding them to 57 points. We continue to focus on one game at a time and getting better every day.”
The Apaches travel to take on #16 ranked Mesa Community College on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Apache men hold EAC to 65 points, sit on top of ACCAC
With the top spot in the ACCAC on the line, the Cochise College men's basketball team put together a solid effort to win their sixth straight game, sweep Eastern Arizona College, and move to a tie for first in the ACCAC. With the win, the Apaches are now 18-6 and 12-4 in the conference.
The game was back and forth through the first half with seven lead changes and three ties. Cochise would eventually pull away for a 37-29 lead.
Coming out of halftime, EAC put together an 11-0 run over the first 1:57 to take a 3 point lead. From there, Cochise would answer with two Naje Smith baskets to regain the lead. From there, Cochise kept control of the game, eventually leading by as many as ten points before finishing with a six-point win.
Sophomore Smith had game-highs of 20 points and 15 rebounds while Freshman Patrick Samoura had one of his best games of the year with 16 points and five rebounds while going 8-8 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Damon Wall finished with 14 points and five assists while knocking down crucial free throws in the last minute of the game to seal the win.
"Right now, our guys are listening and, more importantly, improving. We had a game plan and our players executed," Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. "We played with energy and enthusiasm. It continues to pay off. We need to step up our focus to improve as we compete for an ACCAC Title."
Cochise held EAC to 36% from the floor
The Apaches travel to Mesa CC on Saturday. Tip-off is at 4:00 p.m.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics