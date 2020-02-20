The Cochise College men's basketball team continued its winning streak with a 98-66 win over South Mountain Community College on Wednesday evening. The win moves the Apaches to 22-6 overall and 16-4 in the ACCAC. Cochise jumped to an early lead behind the scoring of Milan Szabo and Arion Lewis and kept the lead all through the first half going into halftime 41-29.
In the second half, the lead for the Apaches was cut multiple times, with the last being 51-43 with about 13 minutes to go. At that point, Cochise would go on an explosive 22-6 run. Freshman QuayShawn Gentry keyed eight points to extend the lead 73-49. From then, Cochise cruised to a 32 point victory.
Sophomore Naje Smith pumped in a game-high of 21, followed by Damon Wall with 15, Milan Szabo with 14, Arion Lewis with 13, and Gentry finishing with 10.
"I thought our energy was pretty good most of the night. We didn't score consistently in the first half, but we executed well in the second half and pushed the ball better, which ended up extending our lead," Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. "We have a big game on Saturday and need to continue our energy, effort, and enthusiasm to win the ACCAC Title."
The Apaches held SMCC to 20% from the three-point line.
The Apaches travel to Glendale CC for a 4 p.m. tip-off on Saturday.
Cochise women beat South Mountain, 85-21
Cochise College women's basketball didn't allow South Mountain College to score double digits in any quarter. The Apaches held the Cougars to zero points the entire second quarter. The Apaches lead the ACCAC conference and are ranked 8th in the country in opponent points allowed per game. On the offensive end, Kayla Harris led all scorers with a double-double 16 points and 13 rebounds. Vinisha Sherrod added 15 points and six assists, and Starr Walker chipped in with 13 points.
The Apaches are now 24-4 overall and have won 16 of their last 17 games.
Coach Laura Hughes said, "Holding a team to 21 points is an excellent achievement. It was a total team effort on both ends of the floor. We also shared the ball really well, which led to 27 assists."
The Apaches hit the road to take on Glendale College on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics