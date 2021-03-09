DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team was informed over the weekend their season has been placed on a 14-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocol.
College administrators wouldn’t elaborate if there was a positive test amongst the team or if the hiatus is due to contact tracing.
The women’s team has not been impacted by this announcement and will continue with their games, school administrators are reporting.
The Cochise men, 6-2 overall, 6-1 in conference and currently in first place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, was scheduled to be in Yuma Tuesday for a showdown with second place Arizona Western of Yuma who defeated Central Arizona College 71-54 Saturday.
According to athletic officials at Cochise College, Tuesday’s game, as well as the Apaches upcoming games with Central Arizona College on March 13, and Pima Community College on March 16, have all been postponed and will be made up at a later date.
The Apaches are scheduled to return to practice March 19 and are scheduled to host Community Christian College out of California March 20 in a non-conference game before resuming conference play March 23 when they travel back to Thatcher for a game with EAC.
On Friday the Apaches defeated conference rival Eastern Arizona College 76-66 in Cochise Stronghold for their sixth straight win of the season. It was after that win the men’s basketball was informed they are currently on a 14-day hiatus and cannot practice and must socially distance.
In the win over EAC Friday night, the Apaches got off to a slow start and trailed 13-8 less than seven minutes into the game forcing Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo to burn two timeouts.
The second timeout seemed to light the fire Carrillo needed from his players as two baskets each from sophomores Jalun Trent and Donte Dupriest sparked the Apaches to an 8-0 run giving them a 16-13 lead at the midway point of the first half.
Eastern would counter with a three-pointer tying the game at 16-16. The two teams would battle the remaining eight minutes as Cochise held a slim 36-33 lead at the half.
The Apaches maintained their lead the second half taking a 53-46 lead at the midway point of the second half.
Back to back baskets from freshman Stephan Byard increased Cochise’s lead to 67-54, their largest lead of the night.
Eastern would claw its way back to within eight, 74-66 only to lose by 10 as Patrick Samoura’s pair in the closing seconds pushed the Apaches lead back up to double digits.
Cochise had five players score in double figures Friday. Byard and Trent each pumped in 14 points to lead the Apaches in scoring. Brian Rios and Johnny Garcia each added 13 and 11 points respectively and Patrick Samoura followed with 10 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds. “As a coaching staff we could not be more proud of our guy’s effort this week,” Carrillo said after the win. “To play the same team back to back in 72 hours is not easy. Our guys continue to respond with great effort and great ‘Termism’. These guys are really a pleasure to coach.” Sophomore Guard Quay Lausa/Gentry added, “Coach Lane really has us prepared for our defensive assignments and we were able to get quality stops when we needed to tonight.”
Carrillo noted that going into the game the Apaches had statistical leaders in various individual categories in the ACCAC. Byard leads the ACCAC in scoring at nearly 21 points per game; leads the ACCAC in rebounding at 10 rebounds per game and Trent leads the ACCAC in assists at 6.3 assists per game.
Cochise women drop seventh straight
The Cochise College women’s basketball team suffered their seventh consecutive loss Friday night falling 77-59 to Eastern Arizona College inside Cochise Stronghold.
Cochise College freshman Tatjana Tatar scored a game high 22 points. She was followed by Iyana Jenkins with 11 points. Eastern was led by Ajae Yoakum with 18 points.
Cochise led briefly early in the game but then saw Eastern go on a run taking a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Apaches found themselves down 14, 28-14, in the second quarter but managed to close the gap to 10, 37-27, at the half.
Eastern led 49-31 in the third when Tatar pumped in back-to-back 3’s pulling Cochise within 12.
The Gilamonsters maintained that lead the remainder of the game coming away with their fourth straight win over Cochise this season.
The Cochise women are scheduled to play Arizona Western in Yuma Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
