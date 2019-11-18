In the first game of a three-day tournament hosted by Eastern Arizona, the Cochise College women’s basketball team took on a well-coached Lady Hawks of Howard College team, hailing from Texas.
The Lady Apaches came out blazing, shooting 19 of 24 in the first half, scoring 45 while holding the Hawks to only 17 first-half points.
In the 74-43 victory, the Apaches were led by sophomore guard Vinisha Sherrod with 16 points and five rebounds and sophomore guard Raena Suggs, who pitched in with 14 points and four assists. The Apaches shot 61 percent overall from the field and 53 percent from 3.
On Friday, the Apaches came away with their second win of the tournament over the American Indian College Indians by a score of 86-51.
Freshman guard Starr Walker led the Apaches with 21 points, shooting 4 of 5 from long range, and freshman guard Sharmanye Finley added 17 points and four rebounds. The Apaches shot 73 percent from the free-throw line and out-rebounded the Indians 55 to 37.
In their final matchup of the tournament, the Apaches took on the Little Priest Tribal College Warriors. In the 97-41 victory, the Apaches were again led by freshman guard Finley, who poured in 19 points and snared four rebounds, while sophomore Kayla Harris helped out with 13 points and nine rebounds. Freshman forward Nikya Orange pulled down a game- and team-high 15 rebounds.
“This was a good weekend, for us to get three wins,” coach Laura Hughes said. “We look forward to opening conference play on Wednesday against an always tough team, Pima College.”
Next up: Women’s basketball will open up conference play at home in Douglas against Pima Community College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, they will again play at home in Douglas against Scottsdale Community College. Tipoff for that game is also at 5:30 p.m.