This week started off conference play for the Cochise College Lady Apaches. With the first game against Pima College on Wednesday, the Lady Apaches pulled out a hard-fought victory, 76-71, in the home opener.
The contest had several lead changes throughout the game. Free throw shooting down the stretch helped the Lady Apaches pull out the win.
Sophomore guard Raena Suggs led the team with 26 points and five assists. The team shot 18-24 from the free-throw line and pulled down 48 rebounds.
In their Saturday matchup, the Apaches took on the Scottsdale Community College Artichokes. In the 83-32 blowout victory, the Apaches were led by freshman forward Christina Thames off the bench with 15 points and six rebounds. Thames shot 7-8 from the field and had a team-high six steals.
“This was a good week for us. We continue to focus on getting better one game at a time. Pima is a very well-coached team that gave us a hard-fought game,” coach Laura Hughes said. “We are looking forward to taking on nationally-ranked Central Arizona this Tuesday.”
The Apaches are now 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
Next up:
Women’s Basketball will travel to Coolidge on Tuesday to take on #11-ranked Central Arizona College at 5:30 p.m.
