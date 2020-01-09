On Wednesday night, the Apaches took on the Coyotes of Chandler-Gilbert. The Apaches got off to a slow start and trailed the Coyotes 11-16 after the first quarter. Scoring picked up for the Apaches as they outscored the Coyotes 26-13 in the second quarter, taking a 37-29 lead going into halftime. The Apaches would continue their scoring dominance by outscoring the Coyotes 36-24 in the second half and taking a victory of 73-53.
Sophomore Kayla Harris put up a double-double in the contest scoring 14 points and snatching down 11 rebounds. The Apaches are now 13-3 overall and are on a five-game winning streak.
Coach Laura Hughes said, "We continue to work on our defensive intensity and consistency. We are taking it a game at a time, and our focus is a daily improvement."
Next up:
Women's basketball travels to Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 11, to take on South Mountain Community College at 2 p.m.