Cochise College Women’s Basketball team opened up the season at Mesa College in the Mesa Classic. The first game of the tournament ended with a victory of 123-34 vs. Palo Verde College. Freshman Starr Walker led the Apaches with 19 points and Freshman Christina Thames with 18 points and five rebounds. All of the Apaches played and scored in the season opener. the 123 points scored were the most ever in the history of Cochise Women’s Basketball.
On Saturday, the Apaches returned to action vs. the #13 ranked College of Southern Idaho (CSI). The Apaches came away with a hard-fought victory of 63-58.
Sophomore guard Raena Suggs led the Apaches with 23 points.
Coach Laura Hughes said, “I am happy with how the team started the season. CSI is one of the better teams in the country. We showed great toughness outscoring them 17-7 in the fourth quarter. We still have a lot of things to improve on, but it is great to get two wins.”
The women’s basketball team will travel to Thatcher, AZ, for a 3-day tournament hosted by Eastern College on Nov. 14- 16.