SIERRA VISTA — After Buena’s girls wrestling competed in sectionals last weekend, it’s the boys’ turn to qualify for the state tournament.
“I submitted our roster today, and we are hoping to take a full roster to sectionals,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “If we wrestle like the girls did, we will get some boys to state, too.”
The Colts are taking 14 wrestlers to sectionals Saturday at Tucson Mountain View High School.
“Last year we brought eight to state, so we look to match or exceed that total,” Dannels said. “I believe we have the talent to do it, so we just need to execute.”
Representing the Colts are Boedy Cox, Justin Levesque, Isaiah Trusillo-Coello, Ryklee Kynaston, Noah Cummins, Kai Spain, Daniel Bohlen, David Coronado, Andy Chase, Cory Kaufmann, Tyler Angle, Devin Sullivan, Ricky Velez and Jadon Stewart.
The top four boys from each division advance to state.
“A lot of it depends on seeding and how the boys wrestle,” Dannels said.
The Colts are led by 132-pound senior Noah, who went 29-6, and 126-pound senior Ryklee, who went 25-11.
Senior Trusillo-Coello, 25-10; junior Chase, 23-10; and junior Kaufmann, 26-9 also had more than 20 wins.
“Watching kids walk on a mat and find their own is my favorite part about coaching,” Dannels said. “Seeing their confidence at the end of the season after starting out timid is the best feeling to me.”
Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for active military and senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for students with high school ID.
The state championship begins Thursday, Feb, 17, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 19, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
State championship, tickets are $15 for adults, $12.50 for active military and senior citizens (62 and older) and $7.50 for high school students with ID. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.
“There is no doubt the competition is tough, but we should get back into state this season,” Dannels said.
Ticket sales for AIA state championship events are available online at GoFan.
