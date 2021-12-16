MARANA —The Buena Colts wrestling team participated in the Marana Duals Tournament and registered a solid showing for the team.
“We won the semi-match and per trackwrestling.com we had the second highest points, but they used a different formula so we ended up in sixth place,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “Still respectable considering our health issues and competition level.”
Tofia Fruean won at 285-pounds and Noah Cummins was the runner-up at 132.
The Buena Varsity men's team finished second in their team pool during the first day of the Marana Tigers Invitational. The Colts won against Basha High School 66-12, San Tan High School 57-18 and Prescott High School 54-21. Buena’s lone loss came to Mesa Mountain View High School 47-34.
“We had several varsity wrestlers out of the line-up due to health and injuries, so Buena showed well last night,” Dannels said. “One of our biggest challenges currently is managing all of our wrestlers out with the flu, cold or another health-related issue.”
Finishing 4-0 in the individual medal rounds were Fruean, Cummins and Andres Bonilla at 150.
Colts that went 3-1 were Isaiah Trujillo at 120, Ryklee Kynaston at 126, Dan Bohlen at 144, Andy Chase at 157, Cory Kaufmann at 165 and Maddox Cox at 175. Justin Lesveque at 113, Kai Taijeron at 138, Derick Fernold at 190 and Ricky Velez at 215 also picked up wins.
Placing in the top eight for the Colts were Bohlen, and Kaufmann who each finished fourth.
Kynaston captured fifth place while Cox at 175 and Chase at 157 placed sixth.
Freshman Andres Bonilla finished seventh at 150 and Isaiah Trujillo at 120 placed eighth after being scratched by the coach during the medal rounds due to an illness.
In the girl's tournament Aysha General at 120, Kiya Voss at 126 and Roxana Martinez each placed third. Luisa Bucher finished fourth at 132.
“The kids that wrestled Saturday did a fantastic job,” the Buena coach said. “I am satisfied with this team as long as we are improving and competing.”
As COVID-19 picks back up in Southern Arizona, wrestling has been greatly affected by the ongoing pandemic. Unfortunately for Buena, COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of the Colts meet against Douglas on Dec. 15. The Colts will also not compete at Mountain View Duals scheduled for Friday.
“I talked to another coach that was at the tournament and they pulled their team out of a meet due to COVID-19 as well,” the Buena coach said. “It is what it is but the hardest thing about this season has been keeping our wrestlers healthy."
Buena has not had much practice time this week as they continue to take precaution.
“We are focusing on cardio this week and next week and then we will reassess the situation,” Dannels said.
“There is something going throughout wrestling at the moment, especially with the Tucson-area teams that we compete with,” the coach said. “Tuesday, we had one of our varsity wrestlers notify us an hour before practice that the symptoms they were dealing with were consistent with COVID-19.”
Buena’s home opener won’t be until January 5 when the Colts host Desert View and Rio Rico in a triangular match.
