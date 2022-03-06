SIERRA VISTA − The Buena High baseball team hung with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro for four solid innings Friday in the Colts’ home opener.
In the top of the fifth CDO broke open a 4-4 tie with a five-run rally to win.
Down 1-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, Buena’s Luke Serna hit a hard grounder to right that allowed Braden Arons to score, tying the game at 1-1. Two batters later Jon Enright tripled to left., scoring Brian McClay and Serna giving the Colts a 3-1 edge.
CDO tied the game with two runs in the third before a run in the fourth gave the Dorados a 4-3 lead.
Gerardo Estrada scored on Enright’s single to left as Buena tied the game 4-4.
In the top of the fifth a series of mistakes, beginning with a dropped third strike followed by five straight hits, allowed CDO to score five runs taking its 9-4 lead.
Braden Hooper, David Peterson, Estrada and Jordan Allison pitched for Buena, allowing 15 hits while walking three and striking out six.
Buena had seven hits. Enright was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Arons 2-for-3, and Serna and Sam Pitts were both 1-for-3.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “We competed our tails off. We fought, we competed and we showed that we have a lot of courage.”
The Colts, 1-5, have three games this week beginning Monday in Douglas. On Thursday, March 10 the Buena will host Tucson Pueblo, which Douglas beat 14-4 on March 3, before going to meet Tucson Rincon March 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.