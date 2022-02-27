TUCSON − The Buena Colts kicked off their baseball season Thursday, shutting out the Peoria High School Panthers 4-0 in their first game of the Cowboy Up Baseball Tournament at the Kino Sports Complex.
Buena pitchers David Petersen, Jordan Allison and Michael Ledger combined for a three-hit shutout while striking out 10. Petersen picked up the win, going five innings and fanning seven.
The Colts began the scoring with a run in the top of the first when Jon Enright doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring Cezar Fernandez.
Buena maintained its 1-0 lead into the fourth when TJ Nuetzel scored on a Joshua Leffelman groundout, making the score 2-0.
Enright and Sam Pitts scored in the fifth giving Buena a 4-0 lead.
The Colts had three hits. Braden Arons was 1-for-2 while Fernandez and Enright were 1-for-3.
Buena played the Ysleta Indians of El Paso, Texas, on Friday and were defeated 6-3.
The Colts fell behind early, giving up four runs in the top of the first, and trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the seventh when they scored twice, making the score 6-3.
Braden Hooper, Max Pitts and Nate Whitworth pitched for the Colts, allowing six runs, three of which were earned, six hits and striking out four.
Buena had nine hits. Sam Pitts and Nuetzel each were 2-for-4, Cole Godfrey was 2-for-3 and Enright, Luke Serna and Brian McClay all were 1-for-3.
Buena played two games on Saturday. A recap of those games will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald/Review.
The Colts will be at Tucson Flowing Wells on Tuesday before hosting Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
