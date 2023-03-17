Buena High School’s baseball team is spending its spring break competing in the Lancer Baseball Classic this week at the Reid Park Annex in Tucson.
Buena kicked off tournament pool play by beating the Tucson Empire Ravens 8-2 before losing to the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 5-4.
Against Empire Buena scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning as Thomas Nuetzel singled in Jose Olivarez and Braden Arons doubled in Nuetzel.
The Colts added four more runs in the fourth, increasing their lead to 6-0. Arons had a two-run single that scored Nuetzel and Paul Scherrer, Arons scored on Sam Pitts’ sacrifice fly and Austin Cushman scored on David Petersen’s sacrifice fly.
Michael Ledger stole home in the bottom half of the fifth, giving Buena a 7-0 lead.
Michael Quinonez pitched six innings for Buena and Jordan Allison threw the seventh in relief.
The pitchers combined to allow two runs and two runs, four strikeouts and three walks.
Buena had nine hits Nuetzel was 2-for-3, scored two runs and had an RBI; Arons was 2-for-4, scored a run and had three RBIs; Cushman was 2-for-3 with two runs scored; Scherrer was 1-for-2 with a run scored; and Petersen 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Against Yuma Catholic, Buena lost a 3-0 lead in the third when Yuma rallied to tie the game before scoring two runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead.
The Colts’ first run came when Olivarez scored on Cushman’s ground out.
Pitts scored in the third when Cushman doubled him in and Cushman scored on a Petersen single.
Max Pitts, Sam’s younger brother, pitched four innings, allowing three runs and five hits, striking out four and walking two.
Brodyn Quinn and Braden Hooper each pitched one inning in relief.
The Colts had seven hits. Petersen was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Cushman was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Joshua Leffelman was 1-for-2, Cushman was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Arons was 1-for-3 and Sam Pitts was 1-for-4.
Buena beat Chino Valley 13-3 Wednesday in the final game of pool play. Statistics for that game were not available.
The Colts faced Pusch Ridge on Thursday in tournament play.
Results from that game and the Chino Valley win will be in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.
