SIERRA VISTA — It was not the finish Buena baseball coach Mark Schaffer wanted for his departing seniors.
The Nogales Apaches, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Class 5A by AIA365.com, smacked the Colts 15-1 on Buena Senior Day Tuesday at Coppola Field.
Prior to the game, Schaffer and his staff honored their departing seniors: Brian McClay, Cezar Fernandez, Geraldo Estrada, Cole Godfrey, Luke Serna, Austin Monge and Jon Enright.
Nogales then proceeded to jump on Buena in the top of the second inning, scoring 12 runs with seven hits, five walks, two hit-by-pitch batters and an error.
The Apaches added three more runs in the top of the third on three singles and a double, increasing their lead to 15-0.
Buena scored its lone run in the bottom half of the third. Hunter Haymore hit a hard grounder that was misplayed for an error, allowing him to reach base safely. He later scored on a RBI single by David Peterson.
Peterson, Jordan Allison, Michael Ledger and Estrada pitched for Buena, allowing 13 hits, striking out three and walking five.
The Colts had four hits. Serna and Braden Arons each were 1-for-2, Peterson was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Godfrey was 1-for-3.
Buena, 8-16 overall, 2-8 in conference, 2-6 in the 5A Southern Region, closes out the season Monday with a road game at Marana Mountain View.
