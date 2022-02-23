SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s state championship push continues as the Colts boys basketball team defeated Higley 69-64 Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals.
Top-ranked Buena improves to 23-5 while Higley finishes the season at 17-8.
In the semifinals, Buena hosts the fifth-seeded Peoria Centennial Coyotes (17-8) on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.
The winner will face the Gilbert-Tempe McClintock winner March 1 at Arizona Veteran’s Coliseum in Phoenix for the 5A state title.
“Higley was scoring pretty well in the first quarter, but we were able to change our defense to better results,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said.
Higley scored the first six points of the game and led 20-13 after one quarter.
Buena found its footing in the second quarter and held a 37-30 advantage over Higley.
In the third quarter, Higley cut its deficit to six points and entered the fourth trailing 54-48.
Higley cut the deficit to one point in the fourth quarter, but Buena’s defense prevailed.
“Yarell Greer from Higley was their biggest threat, so we felt it was best to contain him,” Molesworth said. “We wanted to force his teammates to beat us instead, and Higley almost did but we were able to come through.”
Cooper Jones led the Colts with 20 points while Frederick Hyatt scored 17 points.
“Frederick Hyatt came off the bench and provided us a great spark,” Molesworth said. “His pressure defense caused a lot of turnovers and made Higley’s ball handlers uncomfortable.”
Jake Smith added 13 points and Deandre Hawthorne chipped in nine for the Colts.
“Jake does what Jake does by defending, rebounding and getting points when you need them,” the coach said. “Jake was doing whatever it took to help us win.”
