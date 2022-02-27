SIERRA VISTA — It was an unfortunate end for the No. 1-ranked Buena Colts boys basketball team’s season as they fell 77-66 to the Peoria Centennial Coyotes on Thursday in the Class 5A state semifinals.
Cooper Jones led Buena in scoring with 17 points. Jake Smith and Deandre Hawthorne scored 11.
“To be honest, it came down to one team making shots while the other could not,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “(Centennial’s) Jake Lifgren had 36 points on us despite us throwing multiple defenses at him.”
Lifgren was the 5A Northwest Offensive Player of the Year this year and in 2021.
“It was a great night for him and a great night for Centennial, as they did a good job,” Molesworth said. “Good luck to them at the state championship.”
The Colts ended the season at 23-7. The fifth-seeded Coyotes (25-5) will meet the No. 2 seed Gilbert Tigers (26-3) on Tuesday, March 1 for the championship.
Gilbert advanced to the state finals after defeating Tempe McClintock 81-76 in overtime.
Against Centennial, Buena jumped to a 10-7 lead and ended the first quarter up 19-16.
The Colts led 25-22 before Centennial went on a 12-2 run, giving the Coyotes a 34-27 lead en route to a 36-32 halftime advantage.
In the third quarter, Buena cut the deficit to 46-45 but Centennial took over, leading 56-49 going into the fourth.
It was Jones’ and Smith’s last game in Buena blue.
“The legacy of this senior class is that putting in hard work and effort when others do not will pay off,” Molesworth said. “Nobody thought the senior class would be that great and they proved that a solid work ethic and proper guidance can lead to a deep postseason run.”
Colts seniors Frederick Hyatt, Erick Jenkins and James Gordon also made significant contributions.
“They proved that it does not matter how much playing time you received last season if you put in enough effort,” Molesworth said.
The team can always cherish the memories created from the state tournament run and an 11-game winning streak.
“I will always remember how good of a time it was and how much fun we had as a team,” Molesworth said. “The kids enjoyed each other, and it was such a good team atmosphere this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.