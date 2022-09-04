SAHUARITA − It took 24 minutes for Buena High’s football team to get its footing Friday night, but the Colts finished strong with a 27-9 win over the Sahuarita Mustangs.
“I asked ‘are you guys awake now?’, ” Buena coach Joe Thomas said when asked what his halftime message was to his team. “I told them that wasn’t the team I’ve seen all week. I asked, ‘are you awake now’ and they said, ‘yes coach’. ”
It took just over two minutes for points to be scored Friday night. The Mustangs blocked a Colts’ punt deep in Colts territory. The ball was recovered by Sahuaita in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 lead.
Buena’s offense stalled on its second drive of the game. Colts’ punter Braden Hall was taken down at the Colts’ 13 yard line, giving the Mustangs good position.
“He didn’t feel like he had enough time, so he rolled right,” Thomas said. “We didn’t think we would punt as much as we did. That’s on me. We will work on that.”
Three running plays later by Sahuarita’s Brady Radovich and Sahuarita scored its only touchdown. The Mustangs took a 9-0 lead into the second quarter.
Buena broke open with 5:31 left in the first half when sophomore quarterback Nash Moore was able to cross the goal line on fourth down and inches. Moore connected with Trevon Evans on a 44-yard pass to set up the touchdown and put the Colts on the Mustang’s 1 yard line. Ben Marturello made the point after attempt to make the score 9-7.
The Colts were threatening to score with just over a minute left in the half. With 12 seconds left in the second quarter, Moore heaved the ball to the end zone and was picked off to end the half. The Mustangs led 9-7 at intermission.
Explosive plays late in the third quarter gave the Colts their first lead of the game, and one they never gave up.
Moore connected with Evans on another big pass play to give the Colts momentum on their first drive of the third quarter. A strong 20-yard run by Andres Bonilla with tacklers on his back put the Colts into the red zone. A 12-yard run by Bonilla with 2:21 left in the third resulted in Buena’s second touchdown of the game. Marturello made the extra point to give the Colts a 14-9 advantage.
The Mustangs’ offensive line was outmatched by the Colts’ defensive line throughout the game and as time progressed the Mustangs couldn’t handle the pressure.
Toafiaoali Fruean led the Colts with five tackles and five assisted tackles. Hunter Haymore had three tackles and two assisted tackles.
“Our defense did great,” Thomas said. “They were aggressive and made most of our tackles. It was our special teams that gave up the nine points.”
Buena recovered a Sahuarita fumble at Sahuarita’s 13-yard line and Bonilla turned the turnover into points with a 13-yard run. Marturello made the point after attempt to put the Colts ahead 21-9 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
Bonilla scored his third touchdown on a 34-yard run off a direct snap. The extra point failed, but the Colts led 27-9 with 8:01 left.
Bonilla finished with 111 yards rushing on 16 carries.
“He is a workhorse,” Thomas said of his running back. “He’s one of those once he gets going he gets in the zone. He understands it’s not just his hard running, it’s his linemen, too. He takes pride in being that guy.”
The 1-0 Colts host Marana (1-0) on Friday. Thomas and his team know they won’t have the luxury of making mistakes when the Tigers come to town. Marana defeate Marana Mountain View 37-21 Friday at Mountain View.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.