Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SAHUARITA − It took 24 minutes for Buena High’s football team to get its footing Friday night, but the Colts finished strong with a 27-9 win over the Sahuarita Mustangs.

“I asked ‘are you guys awake now?’, ” Buena coach Joe Thomas said when asked what his halftime message was to his team. “I told them that wasn’t the team I’ve seen all week. I asked, ‘are you awake now’ and they said, ‘yes coach’. ”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments