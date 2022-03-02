Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUCSON — The Buena Colts concluded play Saturday at the Cowboy Up tournament at the Kino Sports Complex, dropping a 9-8 decision to Mesa Skyline High School.

The loss gave the Colts a 1-3 record at the tournament.

Buena used a three-run second inning rally to overcome a 2-0 deficit and take a 3-2 lead.

Skyline reclaimed the lead at 4-3, scoring twice in the bottom of the second.

Buena went back on top 5-4, scoring twice in the top of the third. Another Colts run in the fifth made the score 6-4.

Skyline tied the game in the bottom half of the fifth and took an 8-6 lead after scoring two more times.

Jon Enright’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh tied the game at 8-8.

A single by Skyline on a 2-2 count scored the winning run.

Angel Oliverez, Gerardo Estrada, Jordan Allison and Joshua Leffelman all pitched for Buena, combining for nine runs off and 10 hits while walking five and striking out one.

Buena had five hits. Enright was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Austin Monge 0-for-3 with two RBIs, David Petersen 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Sam Pitts 1-for-3 and Luke Serna 1-for-4.

The Colts were at Tucson Flowing Wells Tuesday and will host the Oro ValleyCanyon Del Oro Dorados Friday at 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments