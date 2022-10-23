SIERRA VISTA — When the Buena Colts’ defense is on the whole team is on. The defense ignited the spark Buena needed to erase a 22-point deficit and win on their home field 47-35 against Marana Mountain View on Friday night.

Marana Mountain View scored the first 22 points of the game and moved the ball down field with ease as the Buena defense was unable to contain the run and the short passes. The visitors scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and scored the first touchdown two minutes into the second quarter.

