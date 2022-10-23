SIERRA VISTA — When the Buena Colts’ defense is on the whole team is on. The defense ignited the spark Buena needed to erase a 22-point deficit and win on their home field 47-35 against Marana Mountain View on Friday night.
Marana Mountain View scored the first 22 points of the game and moved the ball down field with ease as the Buena defense was unable to contain the run and the short passes. The visitors scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and scored the first touchdown two minutes into the second quarter.
Sophomore Aliaz Dyson put the Colts on the board with a 19-yard run into the endzone. Ben Marturello made the point after attempt to cut the deficit to 22-7 with 8:25 left in the first half. Buena’s offense began to find their groove in the latter half of the frame, stealing momentum from Marana Mountain View. Colts’ running back Andres Bonilla scored his first of three touchdowns on a 34-yard run into the endzone. Marturello’s made point after attempt cut the home team’s deficit to 22-14, which is how the teams went into the halftime break.
The Mountain Lions snatched the momentum early in the new half with an interception second into the third quarter. Marana Mountain View turned the turnover into eight points to increase their advantage to 29-14. Buena quarterback Nash Moore redeemed himself on the next drive with a 5-yard pass into the endzone for Buena’s lone receiving touchdown of the game. Marturello’s point after attempt was good and made the score 29-21 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
Dallin Coronado had the play of the night for the Colts and completely changed the direction of the game when he recovered a Mountain Lion fumble and returned the ball 64 yards for a touchdown and brought the Colts within two points of the Mountain Lions. The 2-point attempt was in complete, but the Colts trailed 29-27 with all the momentum on their side.
Less than two minutes later, Charlie Price stripped the ball from the Marana Mountain View running back. On the ensuing drive, Dyson scored his second touchdown of the game and gave the Colts their first lead of the game. The sophomore finished the game with two touchdowns and 19 yards rushing. Marturello’s point after attempt put Buena ahead 33-29 with 1:04 left in the quarter. With zeros on the clock, Bonilla crossed the goal line to build on the Colts lead. Buena was up 40-29 at the end of the third quarter. Bonilla finished the game with 176 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the final 12 minutes. Brayden Hall sealed the victory for the Colts with an interception in the endzone with 35 seconds left in the game.
Friday’s win puts the Colts at 5-2 overall this season. Buena travels to Tucson High on Friday in a must win game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.