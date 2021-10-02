If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — As September ends, the Buena High cross country team is kicking into high gear.
The Colts are coming off the Desert Twilight Invitational on Sept. 24 in Queen Creek.
“We did fairly well, I think there is room for improvement but we ran better than we did in the past,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said.
Senior Sebastian Ramsey led the Colts with a time of 16:46, good for 37th place.
Junior Samuel Roark was second for Buena, 42nd overall in 16:58.10
“Overall, I think our group ran better with Ramsey as our top runner and Roark at second,” Bristow said. “It is a process and we are running better as a team and starting to find ourselves."
Sophomore Nick Hiser placed 82nd in 17:36.40 while sophomore Gabe Cummins was 89ths in 17:47,30.
“It was a pretty high-caliber competition, over 200 teams participated from 12 different states, so the kids felt pretty fast,” Bristow said.
For Bristow, the Colts are a great group of kids to coach.
“The best part is the runners’ unselfishness and willingness to learn and be coachable,” Bristow said.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Colts wil host the Rattler Invitational honoring the late Buena coach Richard Haines.
Bristow believes it is important to honor Haines' contributions.
“He put in a lot of time and effort at Buena and was kind of an icon in my opinion,” Bristow said. “Haines was actually the first guy I met when I came to Arizona as I was teaching at Tombstone while he coached their cross country team.”
After meeting Haines, they struck up a friendship.
“Haines was honest, fair and an all-around good guy,” Bristow said.
To prepare for the Rattler, the Colts have focused on their mentality.
“We are doing a lot of mental training this week so the kids will be ready for Saturday,” Bristow said. “This week, we focused on our approach of starting the race out tougher.”
Twenty teams are slated to race in the invitational.
“It is going to be good competition so we will see how we fare,” Bristow said. “We have a little bit of an advantage because it is our home course so that is helpful.”
The meet is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
After that, Buena travels to Vail to face the Cienega Bobcats in a dual meet and concludes the season at Tucson Sunnyside on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
