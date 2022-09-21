SIERRA VISTA – The Buena High School boys and girls cross-country teams added two more top-five finishes to their record.

The Colts hosted Vail Cienega and Bisbee high schools for their first home race of the season Wednesday, Sept 14. The boys had 15 points and Cienega scored 55, while the girls totaled 21 points and Cienega had 34. Bisbee didn’t have enough runners in either race to register a team score.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments