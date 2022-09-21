SIERRA VISTA – The Buena High School boys and girls cross-country teams added two more top-five finishes to their record.
The Colts hosted Vail Cienega and Bisbee high schools for their first home race of the season Wednesday, Sept 14. The boys had 15 points and Cienega scored 55, while the girls totaled 21 points and Cienega had 34. Bisbee didn’t have enough runners in either race to register a team score.
Emma Donohue, Abby Roark and Emerson Eubank finished first, second and third respectively for the girls. Gabriel Cummins, Sam Roark, Nick Hiser and Marco Hernandez finished first, second, third and fourth for the boys. Bisbee’s Ramon Loya finished fifth in the boys race.
On Saturday the teams traveled to Chandler and competed in the Ojo Rojo meet. The boys finished third overall with 184 points while the girls finished fifth with 230 points.
“The majority of the athletes really stepped up their game at this prestigious meet,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said.
“The varsity teams raced well together and there was tremendous growth by most of the younger athletes.”
Sam Roark led the Buena boys with a time of time of 16:11 to finish 10th out of 292 competitors. He was followed by Nick Hiser (18), Gabe Cummins (25), Marco Hernandez (50), Evan Straight (95) and Ben Paige (99).
Emma Donohue led the Buena girls with a time of 20:08 and 15th-place finish out of 208 competitors. She was followed by Abby Roark (19), Emerson Eubank (34), Larisa Hernandez (99), Eden Wilson (106) and Janessa Oudenhoven (170).
