VAIL — Buena’s three-game winning streak was snapped Friday night. The Colts, ranked No. 21 in Class 5A, were steamrolled by the No. 30 Cienega Bobcats 49-19.

The Colts scored the first touchdown with two seconds left in the first quarter. Andres Bonilla scored on a 5-yard run and Ben Marturello made the point-after attempt to put Buena ahead 7-0 after the first 12 minutes. The Colts’ offense wouldn’t muster another touchdown until the third quarter.

