VAIL — Buena’s three-game winning streak was snapped Friday night. The Colts, ranked No. 21 in Class 5A, were steamrolled by the No. 30 Cienega Bobcats 49-19.
The Colts scored the first touchdown with two seconds left in the first quarter. Andres Bonilla scored on a 5-yard run and Ben Marturello made the point-after attempt to put Buena ahead 7-0 after the first 12 minutes. The Colts’ offense wouldn’t muster another touchdown until the third quarter.
Less than four minutes into the second quarter, Cienega scored its first touchdown and stole all momentum. The Bobcats found success with their passing game as the Colts’ secondary couldn’t keep up with the Bobcats’ receivers. With the score tied 7-7, Colts’ quarterback Nash More threw his first of two interceptions that was returned to the Colts’ 25-yard line. Cienega capitalized off the turnover with a second touchdown. Buena turned over the ball three times in a five-minute span, which resulted in 21 points for Cienega, which led 35-7 at halftime.
The Buena coaching staff swapped Moore for Tombstone High School transfer Aliaz Dyson. Friday’s game was the first game Dyson was eligible for this season due Arizona Interscholastic Association transfer rules. The sophomore finished with 81 yards rushing, a receiving touchdown and completed 2 of 5 passes.
Dyson caught a 8-yard scoring pass from Charlie Price with 6:52 left in the third quarter. The point-after attempt was wide, but the Colts cut their deficit to 35-13.
Cienega kept Buena from gaining any momentum. On the ensuing kickoff, Cienega returned the ball to the end zone, making the score 42-13. Buena trailed by 29 points heading into the final 12 minutes of play.
The Colts opened the final frame with a 27-yard field goal by Marturello to make the score 42-16. Marturello made his second field goal of the game from 32 yards out with just less than two minutes left in the game. In between the field goals Cienega scored another touchdown through the air and made the extra point.
Buena’s defense started off strong, but Cienega was able to find gaps in Buena’s coverage to win on homecoming night. The Bobcats contained the Colts’ run game.
The 4-2 Colts look to return to the win column when they host Marana Mountain View on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.