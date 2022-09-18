Without starting quarterback Nash Moore, injured in last week’s 35-0 loss to Marana, the Colts entrusted freshman quarterback Latavius Walker and sophomore running back Andres Bonilla to lead them to a 41-0 win over the Nogales Apaches Friday in Nogales.
With 8:55 left in the first quarter, Buena scored on a 44-yard run by Bonilla. Ben Marturello made the point-after attempt to put the Colts ahead 7-0.
Buena’s defense proved too much for Nogales. The Colts defense pressured the Apaches quarterback the entire game and registered multiple tackles for a loss on Apaches players. Buena carried its 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
A muffed Apaches punt with less than 6:30 left in the half gave the Colts the ball at the Apache 35 yard line. A long run by Walker off a high snap put Buena within 10 yards of the end zone. Marturello kicked a 33-yard field goal attempt through the uprights to give the Colts a 10-0 lead with 3:38 left.
The Colts offense wasn’t done. Senior quarterback Luis Stewart connected with Adrian Bonilla for a 43-yard touchdown. Marturello made the point-after attempt to put Buena ahead 17-0 with 58 seconds left in the second quarter.
Momentum continued in the Colts’ favor after the break. Andres Bonilla took the kickoff return 86 yards for a touchdown. Marturello added the extra point to put the Colts ahead 24-0 seconds into the third quarter.
Buena’s defense became stronger as the game progressed. Linemen were able to force the Apaches quarterback to force throws and trapped the running backs.
Freshman Jayden Thomas picked off his first interception in a Colts uniform. Minutes later, junior Brayden Hall returned an interception to the end zone for Buena’s fourth touchdown of the game. Marturello’s extra point put the Colts ahead 31-0 with 2:44 remaining.
Buena added another touchdown, a 1-yard run by Andres Bonilla, and a 24-yard field goal by Marturello in the final 12 minutes to secure the second win of the season. Andres Bonilla finished with a season-high 210 yards rushing.
Buena hosts Tucson Cholla for homecoming on Friday.
