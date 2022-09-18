Without starting quarterback Nash Moore, injured in last week’s 35-0 loss to Marana, the Colts entrusted freshman quarterback Latavius Walker and sophomore running back Andres Bonilla to lead them to a 41-0 win over the Nogales Apaches Friday in Nogales.

With 8:55 left in the first quarter, Buena scored on a 44-yard run by Bonilla. Ben Marturello made the point-after attempt to put the Colts ahead 7-0.

