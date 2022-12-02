SIERRA VISTA −The Buena Colts boys basketball team lost its season-opening contest 72-60 to Tucson High Magnet School Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Buena’s Ensign Gymnasium.
With the defeat the Colts equaled their loss total of last season when they were 17-1.
The Colts entered the game shorthanded, as four players were out of action due to disciplinary suspensions. In their absence, younger players without much experience were asked to step up and try to take up some of the slack, which would be tough against the undefeated (5-0) 6A Badgers.
They did play well in the first half, leading 19-17 after the first quarter and 39-33 at halftime. Twenty-seven of those points came on 3-pointers, which coach Tyler Molesworth said was not by design.
“That’s not normal for us,” Molesworth said of the 3-point barrage. “If they keep on shooting like that it will help us a ton.
“We do have a couple of guys on our team that are shooters but that’s not our game, we try to play within the constructs of the offense.”
AJ Forrest is expected to play a leading role for the Colts, but the 6-foot-7, 225-pound center picked up three offensive fouls in the first half, limiting his effectives, although he did score 12 points.
“It’s kind of tough on him because he’s just bigger, taller and stronger than most of the other players. He’s just got to be careful with how he attacks in the post,” Molesworth said.
Turnovers hurt the Colts’ chances, and the Badgers collectd 12 steals, resulting in easy points.
“Take away half of the points they got on turnovers and open layups and it’s a different ballgame,” Molesworth said.
The game was tied 50-50 after three quarters, but the Badgers pulled away in the fourth quarter and outscored the Colts 22-10 to close it out. Molesworth said inexperience hurt them down the stretch.
“We are very inexperienced — our guys aren’t used to being in the spotlight and it’s going to take some time,” he said.
Despite the loss Molesworth was happy with the effort. He was especially pleased with guards Noah Nelson (16 points) and Noah Adams, who scored six points but was effective.
“I couldn’t expect any more out of those two, Noah Nelson played his butt off,” Molesworth said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the entire team. They fought hard and competed. It’ll take time, but we’ll get better.”
Nelson led the Colts with 16 points, while Tucson Magnet was led by senior guard Khalil O’Bannon, who had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
